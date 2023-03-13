Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 638,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 318,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

