Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.40. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 307,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

