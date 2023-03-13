Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $16.09 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.24 billion and approximately $286.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $16.09 or 0.00071929 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,598,710 coins and its circulating supply is 325,535,990 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

