Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

