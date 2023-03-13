Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Update

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Axcella Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Stock Down 3.8 %

About Axcella Health

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 54,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.