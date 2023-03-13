Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $626,157.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 272,917 shares in the company, valued at $46,049,285.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $210.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

