B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.93% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 18,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

