B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

