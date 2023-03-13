B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07.
B2Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
