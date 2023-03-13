Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $376.46 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.48 or 0.01292850 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005182 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011315 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01661667 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 7.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,447,342.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

