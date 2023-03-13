Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock remained flat at $22.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BADFF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

