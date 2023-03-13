Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $132.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $29,965,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

