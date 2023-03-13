Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,664 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $119,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.66. 1,959,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,883. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

