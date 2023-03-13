Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,251 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $262,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,406. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $274.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

