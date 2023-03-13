Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $311.52 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $311,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

