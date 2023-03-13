Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Omnicom Group worth $128,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

OMC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.47. 577,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.