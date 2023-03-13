Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of U.S. Bancorp worth $212,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 14,087,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.