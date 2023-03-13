Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,318 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.2% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Progressive worth $406,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.56. 775,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 119.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

