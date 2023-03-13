Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,107,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $193,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.71. 1,172,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

