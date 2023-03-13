Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Keysight Technologies worth $100,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.71. 238,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.