Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,069,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,565 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,881,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

