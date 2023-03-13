BakeryToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.36 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

