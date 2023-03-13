Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target Lowered to $2.10 at Rosenblatt Securities

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $2.20 to $2.10 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Bakkt Stock Up 21.6 %

NYSE BKKT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,331,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,220. The stock has a market cap of $349.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

In related news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D'annunzio sold 20,511 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $30,356.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 442,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $654,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,552 shares of company stock valued at $885,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 144,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

