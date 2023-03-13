Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,168,133 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,168,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $99.64. 56,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,850. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

