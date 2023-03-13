Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6,908.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $130,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 401,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
