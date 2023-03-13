Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6,908.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $130,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 401,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.