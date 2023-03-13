Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $66.46 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,468 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Churchill Downs worth $66,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.40.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.83. 31,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,492. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $217.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

