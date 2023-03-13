Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $72.90 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,702,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,898,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.07. 680,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,882. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

