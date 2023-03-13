Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 791,316 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $84,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,121. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

