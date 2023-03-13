Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $4.57 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $933.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
