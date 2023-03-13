Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 644,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 853,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.