Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 644,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. 853,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 10.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
