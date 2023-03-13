Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.86) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 241.89 ($2.91).

Barclays Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 157.42 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 542.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.75.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Barclays

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 2,413.79%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total value of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,744.37). Also, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($217,683.00). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

