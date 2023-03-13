Barclays Trims Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price to $60.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.73.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.