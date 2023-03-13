Barclays Trims The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Target Price to GBX 50

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSTGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.