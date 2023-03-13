Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 922,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

