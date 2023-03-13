Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares in the last quarter.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

