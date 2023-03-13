bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE remained flat at $4.30 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

bebe stores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

