Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $56,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.14. 105,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,844. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.77 and its 200-day moving average is $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

