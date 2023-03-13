Beldex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156.26 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $162.96 million and $156.26 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.50 or 0.06917852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.