Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of METC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 512,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

