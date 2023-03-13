Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the February 13th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 23.9 %

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.17. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

