Berenberg Bank Increases Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 100

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.23) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coats Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99 ($1.19).

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of COA traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 78 ($0.94). The stock had a trading volume of 9,000,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,955.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.33. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.30 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.40 ($0.99).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coats Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 63,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.94 ($59,815.95). Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Featured Stories

