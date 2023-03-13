Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON WPM traded up GBX 117.29 ($1.41) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,512.29 ($42.24). The stock had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,379.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,518.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,176.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,540 ($30.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.56).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.