Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.59.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.80%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.