Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.69. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 2,818,726 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

