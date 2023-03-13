Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $68.35

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.35, but opened at $72.61. Bill.com shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 2,011,370 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.22.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

