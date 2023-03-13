Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 274,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Biodesix Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. 114,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,353. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $29,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,379,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,151,764.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 249,675 shares of company stock worth $462,564 and have sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

