BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 42.4% in February

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 198,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BIOLASE Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,342. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BIOLASE

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

