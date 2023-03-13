Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

