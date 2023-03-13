Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241.02 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $241.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $126.60 or 0.00525448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00149370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,336,200 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

