Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.09. 934,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,557,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.21.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

