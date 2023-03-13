BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $625.66 million and $12.00 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,482,920.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

